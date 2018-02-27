‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – New Look At Corvus Glaive Revealed

Despite his role in the upcoming Marvel Studios epic, actor Sebastian Stan has made it clear he doesn’t know very much about Avengers: Infinity War.

And based on his Instagram Story, he doesn’t even know who one of the major villains in the film is. He posted a picture of a Funko POP! figure of Corvus Glaive, and captioned it that he “still don’t know who that character is.”

Glaive is one of the members of Thanos’ Black Order, first introduced in Jonathan Hickman’s “Infinity” storyline. The new movie seems to be heavily influenced by that comic. Trailers indicate he will come up against the Vision and Scarlet Witch alongside his wife, Proxima Midnight.

Stan’s portrayal of Bucky Barnes AKA the Winter Soldier has made him one of the most popular characters in an already stacked cast. His fan-favorite turns in the Captain America trilogy has people clamoring to see him take on the mantle and shield should anything happen to Avengers: Infinity War.

But if anyone asks Stan for hints as to his character’s fate, he’s quick to reveal that he’s kept in the dark on the plot of the film.

“I didn’t read a script for the last movie, so I was kind of in the dark,” said Stan at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. “Which is always ok for the Winter Soldier… I think there’s just an element of trust, it’s a family system and at this point, I feel like between the writers and the Russos everyone kind of guesses their next move so to speak and I feel like they know very well what I’m going to be bringing.”

He reiterated that point earlier today when he appeared on Good Morning America when host Michael Strahan asked about spoilers for the new movie, and he replied that he’s the only person who hasn’t read the whole script. Whether he’s intentionally keeping himself in the dark or if that’s the choice of the top brass at Marvel Studios is unclear, but there could be a huge purpose to the reasons.

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could still be in a state of flux given the future involvements of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. is still up in the air. But the post-credits scene for Black Panther hinted at the character’s future in the superhero franchise.

If he does take on the mantle of “White Wolf” as the children of Wakanda seemed to indicate, he could have a huge role in Black Panther sequels.

We’ll get a better idea of the character’s future when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on May 4th.