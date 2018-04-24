The Internet Loved Seeing Clark Gregg on the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Red Carpet

The latest movie from Marvel Studios is serving as the culmination of the last decade of movies in the MCU, and what better way to celebrate it than include the man who helped bring it all together: Agent Phil Coulson.

Actor Clark Gregg, who appeared in Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor, and The Avengers, joined the other stars of Avengers: Infinity War on the red carpet for the film’s world premiere. His appearance sent fans on the Internet into a frenzy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout five seasons of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., fans have been clamoring to see Coulson’s return to the big screen. They’ll finally get their wish next year when Gregg stars in Captain Marvel, alongside other returning actors like Samuel L. Jackson, Lee Pace, and Djimon Hounsou.

But for now, fans are stoked that Marvel Studios invited Gregg to appear at the premiere of the biggest superhero movie to date.

Check out the Internet’s reactions below, and never lose faith that #CoulsonLives.

@neb_luvsdog

Coulson representing the #AgentofSHIELD crew at the #InfinityWar premier. I’m so happy to see him there. He started the MCU off strong 10 years ago and here he is now!! pic.twitter.com/KmoFXbFGXq — Nicole Beckett (@neb_luvsdog) April 24, 2018

@AgentValenciaF

I’m giving the interviewer extra credit for recognizing what happened on #AgentsofSHIELD and calling him DIRECTOR Coulson. See? This is what you call professional. #InfinityWarPremiere https://t.co/w43PYMtdUK — Agent Val #CoulsonLives (@AgentValenciaF) April 24, 2018

@thnkurluckystar

I’ll be okay with all the major characters dying in this movie if it means Coulson comes back in Infinity War. https://t.co/BUXjDBOYmT — e. rowe (@thnkurluckystar) April 24, 2018

@vindicator6_bob

Yes….would love to see Coulson return for this epic movie!! — Bob Kinney (@vindicator6_bob) April 24, 2018

@MrDaftPrawn

@BJahoor

Why does it look like ur about to do an amazing rendition of Stayin Alive? — Brian Jahoor (@BJahoor) April 24, 2018

@TalkNerdyTV

@clarkgregg arrived at the premier of @Marvel ‘s Avengers Infinity War. Does this mean Coulson will run with the Avengers once more?? pic.twitter.com/WlQrPYy3Tp — Dave and Steve (@TalkNerdyTV) April 24, 2018

@llleslly

The Man, the Myth, the SHIELD ! — Lesly (@llleslly) April 24, 2018

@quakebarnes

@AustenLied