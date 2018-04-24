The Internet Loved Seeing Clark Gregg on the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Red Carpet

Marvel

The latest movie from Marvel Studios is serving as the culmination of the last decade of movies in the MCU, and what better way to celebrate it than include the man who helped bring it all together: Agent Phil Coulson.

Actor Clark Gregg, who appeared in Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor, and The Avengers, joined the other stars of Avengers: Infinity War on the red carpet for the film’s world premiere. His appearance sent fans on the Internet into a frenzy.

Throughout five seasons of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., fans have been clamoring to see Coulson’s return to the big screen. They’ll finally get their wish next year when Gregg stars in Captain Marvel, alongside other returning actors like Samuel L. Jackson, Lee Pace, and Djimon Hounsou.

But for now, fans are stoked that Marvel Studios invited Gregg to appear at the premiere of the biggest superhero movie to date.

Check out the Internet’s reactions below, and never lose faith that #CoulsonLives.

