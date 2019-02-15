Old ‘Infinity War’ Detail Reveals an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoiler

A location detail originally believed to belong to Avengers: Infinity War could confirm Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) makes it back to Earth as expected and reunites with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

As pointed out by user masterofthemystics on Reddit, in May 2017, Berwick-Advertiser reported Downey, Ruffalo and Hemsworth were spotted filming Infinity War in a mock pub, ‘The Cormorant and Tun,’ in the Scottish Borders.

But Downey’s Iron Man spent almost all of Infinity War off planet with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and the Endgame Super Bowl spot reveals Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) in a location that appears to be The Cormorant and Tun:

.@RobertDowneyJr and others have been secretly filming #AvengersInfinityWar at this mock pub in Borders, England. //t.co/VOc6RNk7Tp pic.twitter.com/h9UYEdb5Vw — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) May 4, 2017

Endgame trailers thus far have only shown Stark in space, where he’s stranded with Nebula (Karen Gillan). A premiere trailer sees Stark report to Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) he’s hopelessly adrift in space with dwindling supplies, while the Super Bowl spot shows Stark and Nebula forging what could be their salvation.

Gillan previously revealed an inadvertent Endgame detail in August 2017 when she told Fandango Nebula gets a “new BFF” in Infinity War. Because the two Avengers films were shot back-to-back, Gillan instead seems to have hinted at an unlikely friendship between Nebula and Stark, which she said is “brilliant and unexpected and just so good.”

Ruffalo similarly let slip Hulk forms a new friendship of his own with Rocket, again dishing details originally believed to belong to Infinity War:

“It’s a very funny relationship that the two of them have: First of all, it’s the biggest superhero and the smallest. Just keeping them in a frame together is a feat and hilarious in itself,” Ruffalo told USA Today in October 2017.

“All of the universes coming together is just a sight gag within itself.”