‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Addresses Captain America As Nomad Rumors

It seems Avengers: Infinity War might not feature a Nomad Captain Americaafter all.

Recent teases by the cast have suggested that Infinity War’s Captain America was embracing his Nomad past, but director Joe Russo decided to clear up any confusion that might have caused.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our approach to [Steve Rogers] was to deconstruct him, to take him in a different direction,” Russo told Fantasy Focus Football. “Obviously you can’t deal with a character called Captain America without dealing with the thematics behind that, so we wanted a relevancy to it and we wanted to put him in a position where he was questioning the chain of command.”

You can obviously see where the Nomad comparisons came from. Russo agrees those are valid, but he isn’t completely going in that same direction.

“You’ll see in these Avengers films, he’s on a very specific journey as a character,” Russo said. “Some people have suspected that he may be Nomad heading into Avengers 3 and I wouldn’t say that he is exactly Nomad, but he is the spirit of that character.”

For those unfamiliar with the Nomad persona, it originated in Captain America #180. In that storyline, Cap became disillusioned with the government, and so he ditched his familiar costume and identity and became Nomad.

In the MCU it has played out a bit differently, though the same themes are in place.Cap has found himself at odds with the government on the account of the Sokovia Accords, which wanted all heroes to register with the government. That didn’t sit right with Cap, but there was also a divide internally between the Avengers, specifically Cap and Tony Stark.

Thanks to the Winter Soldiers past actions, Cap took his team of Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Hawkeye, and Ant-Man to Wakanda. After leaving his shield at Tony’s feet in Civil War, he’s also undergone a costume change, with the star noticibly missing from his iconic suit.

Fans can see how it all plays out in Avengers: Infinty War, which lands in theaters on May 4.

H/T Digital Spy