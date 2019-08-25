‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Address Vision Fan Theory

There are multiple fan theories circulating around Vision, the Marvel character who died tragically during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Vision, who is played by Paul Bettany, is one of the few characters to die before the Thanos snap, which ended up wiping out half of the universe. This untimely death has left many fans speculating over his true fate.

During Collider’s extremely detailed Q&A with the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, the moderator asked about one fan theory in particular. “Is there the possibility of Vision still being part of the Mind Stone since the procedure was unable to, you know, be finished?”

Joe Russo was quick with his response. “Vision’s dead,” he assured the audience while stifling a laugh. “Paul Bethany has been very upset with us,” he jokingly added.

Vision might be dead, but that doesn’t mean the character cannot be resurrected. This is the superhero genre, after all.

In addition to the theory that Vision is still in the Mind Stone, others believe Shuri may have saved the character by uploading him into her computer system. This could bring the character back as JARVIS or lead to a rebuilding of his body with Wakanda’s highly advanced technology.

While the character is definitely confirmed to be dead, we have a hard time believing he won’t return. This is especially true now that it has been announced that the upcoming Disney+ series, which was previously reported to be about Scarlet Witch, is actually going to be called Vision and the Scarlet Witch. Of course, this show could easily be a prequel, but either way, it’ll be nice to see the character back in action.

While it’s unclear if Bettany will be reprising his version of Vision in the new series (same goes for Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch), we expect he isn’t quite done playing the iconic character. It’s unlikely we’ll know for sure until Avengers 4 is finally released next year.

The highly anticipated fourth Avengers film will also be helmed by the Russo Brothers. This will mark their fourth contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having also co-directed Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War.

Avengers 4 will hit theaters on May 3, 2019.