‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Explain the Physical Price Thanos Paid for Using Infinity Gauntlet

Thanos completed his quest for balance in Avengers: Infinity War when he inserted all six Infinity Stones into the Infinity Gauntlet and enacted the “snap.” He made a sacrifice to get there, killing his daughter Gamora, but there was a physical price to pay as well.

During a Q&A session after a screening of Avengers: Infinity War, directors Joe and Anthony Russo offered some insight into what that physical cost was.

“It’s evident,” Joe Russo said. “His daughter is an emotional price, but the physical price is – you’ll see it if you pause your DVD – right before he uses it to go back into the portal away from Thor while he’s got the ax in his chest, his arm is burnt to a crisp. So the physical price is the extreme power that it took to enact his plan, he paid for physically, and when he sits down on the steps at the end of the movie you can see that it actually carries up into his neck and onto his face.”

But what about the Infinity Gauntlet itself? It, too, looked mangled and broken. Is it still usable? The Russos refused to give a definitive answer, but Joe Russo did say that “[Thanos’] arm is f**cked up and anything attached to his arm is f**cked up.”

Even if the Infinity Gauntlet is still functional, the Avengers may now have a weapon of equal power to use against it. During the same Q&A, the Russos commented on how Thor’s new weapon Stormbreaker compares ot the power of the Infinity Gauntlet.

“It certainly has the ability to counteract the Infinity Gauntlet,” said Joe Russo.

“I think that key moment, though, is that Thanos was caught off guard,” added Anthony Russo. “He literally just didn’t know the power of what was coming at him. I mean, maybe he could have used the Stones in a different way had he understood what that weapon was, but it came out of nowhere.”

