‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and More Disney Titles to Get Dolby Cinema Release

Summer blockbuster season is drawing closer, with the release of Avengers: Infinity War officially one week away. And it sounds like Walt Disney Studios‘ newest partnership is preparing in a pretty awesome way.

The studio’s upcoming slate of films will reportedly be offered in Dolby Cinema, according to The Hollywood Reporter. For the unitiated, Dolby Cinema a premium feature that has gradually been gaining popularity over the years, providing viewers both Dolby Vision HDR images and Dolby Atmos immersive sound in supported theaters.

In the short term, the deal will include some of this summer’s highly-anticipated blockbusters, such as Infinity War, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Incredibles 2, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“Having worked with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in the past, I’m very excited to use these technologies to immerse and envelop audiences into the Star Wars galaxy with Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Solo director Ron Howard said in a statement. “These tools really allow filmmakers to help put audiences in the story like never before.”

Beyond this summer, the deal will extend to upcoming Marvel and Star Wars films like Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, and Star Wars: Episode IX, animated sequels like Toy Story 4, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it-Ralph 2, and Frozen 2, and live-action movies The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Mary Poppins Returns, Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King.

Considering that growing slate of Disney films – and the amount of fan hype around them – this Dolby partnership is sure to excite fans with access to those select theaters. And judging by the recent comments about Infinity War, that level of immersive detail will be put to good use.

“It’s just mind-blowingly epic.” Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in Infinity War, said earlier this year. “What I thought is, this just doesn’t stop. Once it starts, it does. Not. Stop. It’s just this horrible, brilliant, terrifying, at times funny, at times very moving, relentless action. It’s like everyone’s constantly in crisis, and catching up with themselves, and it’s really breathless to read a script like that. This isn’t a slow burn. You’re really thrown in helter-skelter. [Laughs] It’s got a lot of facets to it, but I think the main one for me was just how utterly relentless the events and action were.”

Audiences can begin enjoying this Dolby Cinema experience when Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27th.