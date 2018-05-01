There Are Some ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Who Think Ebony Maw Is Sexy

Marvel fans all over the world are trying to figure out how to process the events of Avengers: Infinity War. And for some, the epic blockbuster may have sparked a new crush.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below! Read on at your own risk!

In the days since Infinity War debuted, some fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the film, from the heartbreaking moments to the science of certain scenes. But one segment of fans has – surprisingly – been those who really love Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor).

Yes, the wise-talking member of Thanos’ Black Order – who dropped lines straight from Infinity Gauntlet, tortured Doctor Strange, and got compared to a certain SpongeBob SquarePants character – has developed his own fan following. And while Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo figured Maw would be a fan favorite, it looks like some have taken that into a whole other direction.

So without further ado, here are some Marvel fans with very particular feelings about Avengers: Infinity War‘s Ebony Maw.

@gerwigian

ebony maw is kind of hot — a friend of tennessee williams (@gerwigian) April 14, 2018

@bowenyang

Masc-obsessed Twitter: Would bang Thanos



Me, an intellectual/sapiosexual: Fock me Ebony Maw daddee please pic.twitter.com/LCm4akBpaz — Bowen Yang (@bowenyang) April 30, 2018

@Slimy_Alien

ebony maw. is he hot?



yes. — ˗ˏˋ chef goldblum ˎˊ (@Slimy_Alien) April 28, 2018

@yourpietro

@djoz18

I’m a huge Ebony Maw stan now — Oscar: Infinity War (@djoz18) April 30, 2018

@dailyd_reading

I stan Ebony Maw. Don’t think I’m weird. #InfinityWar — DEEKAY (@dailyd_reading) April 28, 2018

@WhinyPepper