Eminem’s Killshot Gets An ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Thanos Parody

If you’ve pulled up Twitter or Instagram even the slightest amount the past day, you probably know by now that rapper Eminem released a response “diss track” titled Killshot, essentially lighting Machine Gun Kelly — and the world, for that matter — on fire.

It was but a matter of time before people started making memes out of the artwork released with the diss track. Now, thanks to fan art maestro BossLogic, arguably one of the best memes we’ll see about it surfaced online.

In place of Machine Gun Kelly — real name Richard Baker — BossLogic put Josh Brolin’s Thanos. He then replaced Eminem’s logo with “Avengers” and added “should have gone for the” before killshot, a reference to one of Thanos’ last lines in Avengers: Infinity War.

The fan art features Thanos with a pierced ear complete with an Infinity Gauntlet ear ring, a look Joe and Anthony Russo should definitely consider adopting in post for the yet-untitled Avengers 4 follow-up.

As far as Thanos goes, the Russo Brothers think the character brought a little nobility to Infinity War.

“That’s I think, one of the most unnerving things about Thanos, is that there is a nobility in him, you know? It’s not ego, it’s not power,” Joe Russo explained on the movie’s commentary track. “He basically looks at himself as a servant and when he’s finished with his service, he rests.”

And while Avengers 4 is the last movie scheduled for Brolin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor seems to enjoy the thought of playing the Mad Titan again in the future.

“You know what, I don’t know what the future brings and who knows, but [I] love the idea of something infinite like this,” Brolin told ScreenRant. “I’ve never been involved in sequels. The fact that we’ve done some of Avengers 2, oh sorry, Avengers 4 but Infinity War 2, I’m going back. I’m going to do more, and we’re going to do some re-shoots and all that. So, I’m excited about all that.”

“I love the Russos. I love working on the Avengers. I didn’t think I was going to and I actually loved it. I didn’t even like it. I loved it. I like playing that character. It’s a Brando-esqe, Apocalyptic Now character and it’s fun, but you know, I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds. I’ve been surprised my entire career so we’ll see.”

