Empire Magazine Reveals ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap Cover

When publishing a recap of movies in 2018, it’s impossible not to bring up Avengers: Infinity War, and the “Snap” with which the film concluded. Marvel’s mega-sized blockbuster was a quick record-breaker at the box office, but the one thing that has kept fans talking since it was released was the final act of the film, which saw Thanos snap his fingers and rid the universe of half its population.

The Snappening, as its been dubbed by fans around the world, is arguably the most-talked about moment in film this year, and it’s no wonder the event made the cover for Empire Magazine’s 2018 rewind issue.

On Monday, Empire shared the first look at the subscriber cover for December’s Review of the Year edition, and it features the Infinity Gauntlet mid-snap, with the comic-accurate sound written above it. At the top of the page, the Empire logo is fading away into dust, much like the fan-favorite heroes that were whisked away at the very end of the movie.

The regular newsstand cover for the issue shows Thanos looming large over the Avengers team. While this one shows much more from the Marvel movie, but it’s way less fun.

When it came to deciding which characters would be taken by the snap at the end of Infinity War, the film’s creative team certainly took their time trying to figure out the best possible group of survivors, and how they would affect future movies.

“We were meticulous about each of the characters and spent a lot of time discussing how each character’s death would affect future films,” Avengers: Infinity War producer Trinh Tran told ComicBook.com. ‘”The snap’ was always part of our story discussions from go. We all agreed Thanos needed that iconic moment, and definitely used the comics as a reference point. We had Brolin, in mocap, snap his finger on the day. Many other filmmaking aspects went into creating the iconic moment. The build-up to the snap was just as important as the snap itself.”

Tran went on to say that the cast of the film had some mixed reactions to finding out about the snap twist.

“The reaction of our talent when they found out they would be blipped on the morning of shooting the actual scene,” Tran said. “We made a decision early on in production that we were going to be diligent about the spoilers of the film, so there were no copies given out of any of the big moments in the film just in case something happens to it. It was decided that we’d reveal, in person, to the talent that morning that some of them would not survive at the end of the film, so it was a little nerve-wracking to get the responses. Sad, surprised, etc.”

