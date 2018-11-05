‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Recreates Depressing Ending With LEGO

When you have a box office hit like Avengers: Infinity War pop up every once in a while, the movie is bound to end up as a cultural phenomenon. In the case of Infinity War, it’s provided more than enough memes.

The movie had an ending that left audiences speechless and now some poor soul immortalized the movie’s closing moments in LEGO form.

After Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped half of all reality out of existence, the original Avengers were left to wonder what steps to take next.

In an image posted to Reddit by user /u/afolkingdom, LEGO minifigs of Captain America, Black Widow, Rocket Raccoon, Thor, War Machine, and Bruce Banner are surrounding an altered Vision in a scene mimicking the moment in which Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers says “Oh God,” as a reaction to Thanos’ snap.

Virtually the entire cast from Infinity War is set to reprise their roles in next year’s Avengers 4. And as far as Evans’ portrayal of Captain America goes, Avengers 4 very well could be the actors last time suiting up as the American icon.

After wrapping his part of the film earlier this Fall, the actor posted a touching tribute to the role on his Twitter page.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans tweeted. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

The actor then went on to clarify that his tribute was, in no means, a spoiler of what’s to come.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.

The official synopsis for Avengers 4 is below.

“The fourth installment in the Avengers saga will be the culmination of 22 interconnected films and will let audiences witness the turning point of this epic journey. This collectible volume features art from films leading up to this thrilling event, including additional behind-the-scenes art, interviews, and photography from Avengers: Infinity War.”

