7 Superheroes That Could Beat Godzilla, And Don’t Actually Have Superpowers

Godzilla is King of the Monsters and for good reason. Since his very first appearance attacking Tokyo in 1954, the infamous kaiju has been a powerful and nearly unstoppable force, smashing his way through cities, taking on some seriously powerful opponents, and leaving a path of destruction in his truly iconic wake. He’s massive, strong, and even has insane Atomic Breath that does immense damage all on its own.

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But Godzilla isn’t untouchable. He does have weaknesses and they’re weaknesses that can be exploited in order to defeat him. Sure, he’s huge, but he’s also slow. We also wouldn’t necessarily call him particularly tactical. He’s a foe that a superheroes in DC or Marvel comics might actually have a shot at taking down and the truth is, they wouldn’t even need to use powers. Here are seven superheroes that could beat Godzilla — and none of them have powers.

7) The Punisher

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

We’re not sure why The Punisher would need to ever fight Godzilla, but if it were to happen we are betting on Frank Castle. The Punisher’s experience as an ex-Marine, Frank has a combo of military training and tactical skills that would certainly give Godzilla a run for his money. Frank would be able to outmaneuver the kaiju and that’s before you even consider his martial arts skills and his high pain threshold. There’s also just Frank’s overall demeanor. He has his own moral code and considering the threat Godzilla is, we can see Frank going pretty far to stop him. Godzilla beware.

6) Green Arrow

You might think a mere archer going up against the King of the Monsters is a recipe for said archer to get squished, but we’re not talking just any archer. We’re talking Green Arrow and while he doesn’t exactly have superpowers he does have something very useful: trick arrows. Pair Oliver Queen’s archery skills with his insane arsenal of truly wild trick arrows and you know there is something in his quiver that could stop Godzilla in his tracks. We just might need to call Superman for cleanup.

5) Hawkeye

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Another archer that we think could take down Godzilla is Hawkeye, but for different reasons. Yes, Hawkeye is also an incredible archer, he has high tech equipment and specialty arrows and all the things, but Hawkeye’s advantage comes down to strategy. Clint Barton is a very skilled strategist and tactician. He would be able to use those skills to his advantage against Godzilla in a major way. More than that, he also works with the Avengers which means that if he needed to, he’d be able to team up with some other non-powered superheroes to fully deal with the kaiju.

4) Cassandra Cain

image courtesy of dc comics

Cassandra Cain has a lot going for her as a hero. She has peak physical conditioning; she’s a master martial artist and a terrifyingly good hand-to-hand combatant. Those are all things that would certainly serve her well against any opponent. But the thing that would make her a real threat to Godzilla is her ability to read body language. Because of how she was raised, Cassandra can read people and anticipate their actions as a result. This gives her a big advantage when fighting Godzilla. While she might not have size, she would have the ability to read the kaiju’s actions and theoretically act in such a way that would take him down. It’s pretty clever.

3) Black Widow

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Natasha Romanoff has repeatedly proven that she is a force to be reckoned with against foes of all power levels and sizes, superpowered or not and we think that means she has a pretty solid chance of defeating Godzilla. Like most of the heroes on this list, it would be a combination of her combat prowess and tactical skills that would give her the advantage. Of course, Black Widow has another significant advantage: her gauntlets. She’d have some tools in her arsenal thanks to her equipment that would definitely be very useful against Godzilla and, in the right circumstance, we could easily see her teaming up with other non-powered Avengers to take down the kaiju as well.

2) Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

If we’re being honest, Iron Man is on par with the number one hero on this list. Iron Man is brilliant so his intelligence would be a huge advantage for Tony Stark against Godzilla. There’s also his tech — Tony Stark has some truly impressive bleeding edge tech that would give Godzilla a pretty solid challenge. But the biggest and most important thing that would let Tony beat Godzilla is his armor. Tony’s Iron Man suits would theoretically allow him a physical advantage that could see him go up against Godzilla longer and win over the long game.

1) Batman

You know what they say, give Batman time to prep and he can take down anything and frankly, we think that applies to Godzilla, too. Batman would likely be aware of Godzilla’s presence well before anyone else thanks to the careful watch he keeps over Gotham, but even beyond that we’re fairly certain Batman probably already has a kaiju contingency plan in place, complete with tech and resources. The truth is, Batman would out prepare Godzilla and thus, defeat him. He’s Batman. Enough said.

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