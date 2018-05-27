‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Writers Reveal a Version Where the Snap Was Held to Part 2

Avengers: Infinity War has been in theaters for almost exactly one month now, breaking records (and plenty of fans’ hearts) in the process. But as it turns out, the events within the Marvel Studios epic almost played out very differently.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Infinity War co-writer Christopher Markus discussed how they crafted the film, as well as the currently-untitled follow up film. As the pair revealed, an early draft of the film had “The Snap” – the moment where Thanos (Josh Brolin) uses the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out half of the universe – saved for the second film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It wasn’t just, well, we’ve got too much story, we’d better chop it in half,” Markus, who co-wrote the film with Stephen McFeely, revealed. “But what we realized is, it would feel more like a cliffhanger than we intended.”

Considering the fact that Infinity War and Avengers 4 are expected to be two completely different films, this choice to move up the Infinity War cliffhanger certainly makes sense. But if “The Snap” had actually occurred in the second film, it sounds like things would have essentially played out the same, albeit not with the same impact.

“It would be a continuation of exactly what you were watching before,” Markus explained. “[But it needed to] be as big as it wants to be, and as sprawling… [So we went with a script] that went all the way to a tragic ending. And then one where mysterious things happen that I can’t tell you about.”

And even with some early hints being teased for Avengers 4 – namely, a very ominous-sounding synopsis – Markus hinted that fans don’t know what to expect.

“It’s really, I think, difficult to predict where we go next,” Markus teased.

This notion of Avengers 4 being unpredictable certainly isn’t anything new, with co-director Joe Russo revealing that there really are no comic counterparts for what’s next.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Russo said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

How would you have felt if “The Snap” moved into Avengers 4? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Avengers 4 will be released on May 3, 2019.