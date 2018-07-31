‘Black Panther’ Star Michael B. Jordan Says Killmonger Would Have a Plan to Take Down Thanos

The heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were pushed past the brink in their fight against Thanos, and ended up coming short in Avengers: Infinity War. But maybe if the events of Black Panther went down differently, another heir of Wakanda could have given them the boost they needed.

Actor Michael B. Jordan addressed how his character Erik Killmonger would have fared against the Mad Titan if he would have come out on top in Black Panther, carrying over into the Avengers crossover. And, in typical Killmonger fashion, Jordan was more than confident.

“I think the one thing about Killmonger is he really plans his attacks, and they’re well thought out. So if he ever stepped in a situation with Thanos, he would feel confident that he had the upper hand—at the very least, he would know he had a shot,” Jordan said. “So I mean, we already know that Erik’s willing to sacrifice himself for a greater good, so I don’t think he’s ever fearful of losing his life. So I think if he ever stepped in front of Thanos, he’d already have a plan for taking him down.”

Jordan addressed the question from the AV Club during his annual MBJAM fundraising event to benefit Lupus LA.

There’s no question that Killmonger would have proven a formidable in warding Thanos’ attempts to breach Wakanda, but we can’t help but think the whole conflict would have played out differently had the forgotten heir come out on top.

Though Killmonger did end up perishing at the hands of T’Challa in the end of Black Panther, that might not mean the end of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are rumors that Jordan was in talks to return for the inevitable sequel to Black Panther, though there’s been nothing to corroborate the chatter. It’s not out of the realm of impossibility considering the use of flashbacks and time travel, not to mention whatever will happen after Avengers 4.

Marvel Studios has kept all information about the untitled sequel to Avengers: Infinity War guarded, not even revealing the official title. With reshoots set to begin later this fall, we’re keeping our ears to the ground for any detail we can glean ahead of its premiere in theaters.

Hopefully we learn more in the coming months, especially with the fate of Black Panther seemingly left in limbo.

Avengers: Infinity War hits digital platforms this Tuesday, July 31st, followed by its Blu-ray and DVD release on August 14th.