‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Say They Couldn’t Trust Anybody, Least Of All Tom Holland

A blockbuster the scale of Avengers: Infinity War demands the cast and crew keep the film’s narrative a secret, a task which is easier for some to accomplish than others. According to the film’s directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland was the most difficult to trust with the entire story.

“We can’t trust anybody – least of all Tom Holland! – with the truth,” Joe Russo shared with Games Radar. “It’s a burden to bear for them. It’s probably easier to have read a fake script and a fake ending because they don’t have the pressure of knowing what happens in the movie and then they have to hide it.”

With the upcoming film set to be the culmination of 10 years of storytelling for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are eager to learn about the events of the film, though the directors hope no one spoils the film before it hits theaters. The duo were so adamant about shrouding the film in secrecy that they distributed fake scenes in a fake script to ensure no one knew the whole story, preventing them from accidentally sharing secret details.

“We can divulge nothing at this point. We worked really hard to protect the secrets of the movie because this is the end of 10 years of storytelling and I think a lot of people [have] emotionally invested quite a bit into the Marvel Universe so we want to make sure they have the best experience they can have when they go in to see the movie,” Joe Russo shared with Kinowetter. “We wrote fake pages for the script, we distributed fake pages. None of the actors have actually read the entire script, the real script. Very few people actually know what’s going to happen in the movie.”

With less than two weeks to go, fans are both waiting patiently to see the film while also apprehensive about accidentally reading spoilers on social media.

All of Avengers: Infinity War‘s secrets will be revealed when the film hits theaters on April 27th.

