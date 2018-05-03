‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Dies During Movie From Suspected Heart Attack

The statement that Avengers: Infinity War is seriously affecting Marvel fans has just taken on a tragic new context, with this story of a moviegoer who died during a recent screening of the film.

Times of India (via Digital Spy) reports that forty-three-year-old Peddapasupula Baasha was watching Infinity War in the Indian city of Proddatur, during its May Day celebrations, and was found unresponsive by staff after the film ended. Police and medical personnel deemed cardiac arrest as the likely cause of death; Mr. Baasha’s body is being examined post-mortem, as an ongoing case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clearly this is a tragic loss of life, but it will inevitably only add to the massive cultural mythos that already surrounds Avengers: Infinity War. The film is just knocking out one box office record after another, passing Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the fastest domestic earner; crushed Fate of the Furious‘ global opening record by $100M; for a total haul of over $800 million worldwide, in just about a week of release.

Warning: Avengers: Infinity War Spoilers Follow!

In term of the film’s content: the dark tale of Thanos’ mission to collect the Infinity Stones, and the dark deed he ultimately uses it for (killing half of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) has genuinely affected viewers all over the world. It’s fair to say that Marvel Studios and The Russo Bros. have put an Empire Strikes Back-sized hole in the hearts of an entire generation of fans, many of whom have never had to take on such an intense cinematic loss.

Whether the intensity of Avengers: Infinity War had anything to do with Peddapasupula Baasha’s death or not is a question that only god may know for sure. R.I.P. Peddapasupula Baasha – we’d like to extend all condolences to his family and friends.

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.