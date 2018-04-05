Hawkeye Gets His Own ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Character Poster, but It’s Fan-Made

Marvel released 22 new character posters today for Avengers: Infinity War and, once again, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye is nowhere to be seen. It’s just the latest perceived slight for fans of the character and one fan decided to make things right by giving Hawkeye his own character poster.

A fan named Tom posted his version of a Hawkeye character poster to Twitter today, giving the missing Avenger the attention that marketing for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film has not. You can check it out below.

As you can see, the fan-made character poster is done in a similar style to the official posters released today with the same purple background and color scheme. However, Renner’s Hawkeye is smiling in this fan take — perhaps because whatever he’s doing in Infinity War isn’t quite as terrifying as facing off with Thanos?

It’s not impossible that Hawkeye’s part in Infinity War will see him doing something other than going toe-to-toe with the Mad Titan. As we’ve seen in trailers and other footage from the film, Hawkeye is not among the larger ensemble groups in either Wakanda or New York. While that makes a certain bit of sense — the character seemingly retired at the end of Civil War, returning to his farm with his family — it’s something that directors The Russo Brothers addressed directly when speaking to the press on the set of the film.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie,” Joe Russo said. “And Ant-Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side are coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

Of course, being on his own journey shouldn’t preclude a little bit marketing love. Fortunately, even beyond this new poster, Hawkeye has been getting quite a bit of attention from fans and even the Russos themselves, who made a fan-poster of the archer the cover of their Facebook page recently. Here’s to hoping that whatever Hawkeye’s purpose in Infinity War is, it makes up for the lack of Hawkeye in the posters.

