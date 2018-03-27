‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Robert Downey Jr. Shares All Iron Man Poster

Marvel fans continue to churn out some cool pieces of fan art and video to pave the road to Avengers: Infinity War‘s release in theaters, and now it seems we have something of an informal competition between fan posters. After the official Avengers: Infinity War poster was released, one fan went and created an “All-Hawkeye” version of it, to honor the archer’s absence for Infinity War promo materials. However, as Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know, there’s only one character who typically gets the honor of a total poster takeover:

Robert Downey Jr. shared this poster on his Facebook Page, crediting “ceentipede of Tumblr” as the artist. “This many Tonys might do more harm than good,” was the caption Downey added to it, and he’s probably right.

Having ‘s Iron Man take over Marvel posters has becoming a thing recently, with Spider-Man: Homecoming and Black Panther both having their respective posters “invaded” by Tony Stark / Iron Man. The joke began after fans started to notice that Iron Man was the clear prominent “sell” of just about any MCU movie poster they could get him in. When Iron Man got some big space on a poster that was supposed to be promoting Spider-Man, the fan meme brigade went into action. As you can see above, the movement continues, unabated.

However, Marvel fans may not want to mock seeing RDJ’s Iron Man all over the MCU, because they may not have him that much longer. Iron Man is one of the most highly-speculated characters that will die in either Avengers 3 or 4, and even if it’s not a full-on death, it’s expected that Tony Stark will move on in some way after Thanos is defeated. In other words: there could be a very real time approaching where we see little to nothing of Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic universe. When that happens, there will be a lot of fans just wishing posters like the above were still worth joking about.

On the other side of that same coin, however, is a certain truth: after a decade of RDJ’s Iron Man shtick, the MCU is arguably ready for something fresh and new. Fans are now more excited for geeky team-ups like the Spider-Man / Shuri crossover than they are for more chapters of the Stark / Banner science bromance. It’s a just a natural part of the MCU’s evolution. If Tony Stark gets a big dramatic death or retirement moment that gives fans some deep feels, it would be a fitting ending to his arc. Because as they see on the DC side, “You either die a hero…”

