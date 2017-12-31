‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Posters Take An Innovative Approach

Fans are on the edge of their seats for an Avengers: Infinity War trailer and BossLogic passed the time by creating some of the coolest and most unique Infinity War posters yet.

The talented artist is waiting like everyone else and passed the time by using the Infinity symbol as the foundation for a slew of new posters. His first one features an infinity symbol made out of the Infinity Stones with the word WAR underneath. It’s very minimalist, but the bright colors of the stones and the slick cloud effects coming off of each one holds your attention.

He then expanded upon that idea and created several more, this time using the characters as a basis for the theme. The first assortment features an armored version based on Iron Man, as well as symbols based on Captain America, Thor, and Hulk. That last one is even more impressive, as Hulk’s teeth can be seen behind the symbol as well.

The next assortment features a fantastic Winter Solider, which includes his armored arm. The Star-Lord is given a more animated feel, with glowing red eyes and his hair coming out of the helmet. After that is Doctor Stang, which has his cloak and the glowing Eye of Agamotto. You can’t have Avengers without Spidey, and for this one BossLogic used his new suit that is shown at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming as a base.

They’re all ridiculously impressive, though the Hulk, Winter Soldier, and Doctor Strange ones stand out even more. You can view them in the images above.

As for the film, Disney showed off some of the footage at D23, and you can read how that footage starts out below.

“‘We are arriving,’ Mantis said to the Guardians. Teenage Groot in a seat. They describe this place as ‘dangerous.’ The body of Thor lands on their windshield. His hair is short. Rocket is startled. Mantis wakes him up using her powers. Thor is startled. All of the Guardians look at him, prompting him to ask who they are. The ship zips through the cosmos. Elsewhere, Wanda dodges some white energy, and it breaks a truck. Somewhere else, Loki stands in ruin, presenting the Tesseract to someone. Peter’s Spider-Sense takes off as he rides a bus. Tony prepares for battle. He is in space with the Guardians.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.