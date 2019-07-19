Avengers: Infinity War Final Battle Gets Reimagined as the Area 51 Raid

In just a few weeks, the proposed raid of Area 51 has become a viral sensation, and millions of people have pledged or discussed taking part in the epic event. While it seems unlikely to happen, the memes that it’s produced has been more than worth the social experience.

One of the latest memes to explode on the Internet because of the sensation is a scene that imagines the Avengers: Infinity War battle in Wakanda as the raid on Area 51, though it might seem slightly backwards because the invading force is the U.S. military while the defending superheroes are the invaders. Whatever helps you sleep at night, I guess.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Footage from Area 51😳 pic.twitter.com/v0jwcVi4vQ — Irving Lambert (@Irvingcomedy) July 18, 2019

The raid started on Facebook as a seemingly innocuous public event with a simple premise: “We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.”

Since then, celebrities like Guy Fieri, Lil Nas X, and Danny Trejo have all gotten involved in some way. The event started trending worldwide. And then the U.S. Government had to issue a warning against people thinking about actually partaking in the raid.

Whether the raid actually takes place or not; who knows. But it’s been fun watching everyone try to make sense of the phenomenon. And maybe we might even get to see some real life aliens out of the ordeal.