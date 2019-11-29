The First Trailer For Avengers: Infinity War Came Out Two Years Ago today

Remember the days of waking up each morning and hoping to get the first look at the Infinity Gauntlet story from Marvel Comics being adapted to live-action in Avengers: Infinity War? Back in those days, no one (save for Kevin Feige and his circle of trust) knew the title of Avengers 4. That first look at Infinity War came two years ago today when the first trailer for the film dropped online, breaking records for viewership within the first 24 hours, and setting the stage for the biggest Marvel Studios movies — all exactly one year before the title for Avengers 4 would be revealed as Avengers: Endgame.

On November 28, 2017, Marvel Studios unveiled the first look at Avengers: Infinity War. The trailer featured some now known to be misleading moments, such as Thanos not having certain Infinity Stones in his Infinity Gauntlet at key moments of the film or the Hulk being present during the battle in Wakanda. Ultimately, fans seemed to appreciate those misleading moments as it meant Avengers: Infinity War would preserve its many surprises for its theatrical release in April of 2018.

When Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters, it would take in $840 million worldwide in its opening weekend before going on to become the fastest movie to make $1 billion. Its records would go on to be broken by Avengers: Endgame a year later. In total, Avengers: Infinity War took in $2.048 billion at the worldwide box office.

“You’ll see this from movie to movie for us, for Joe and I in the MCU,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Anthony Russo told ComicBook.com when Infinity War was hitting theaters. “We really strongly commit to the storytelling that’s come before. We strongly commit to what’s happened to those characters in Winter Soldier, to the dividing of the Avengers in Civil War and the destruction of the relationship between Tony and Steve. The same way, we’re committing to the end of Infinity War. What we do is we track how each of those characters who survived, what is their relationship to those events? How do they move forward from that moment? How do they move forward, individually? Collectively? How do you deal with defeat as a super hero?”

