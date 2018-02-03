‘Avengers: Infinity War’: First Up-Close Look at Captain America’s New Shield

Earlier this week, photos of the Avengers: Infinity War line of Marvel Legends actions figures offered a first look at Captain America’s new shield. Now, new unboxed photos of the figure offer a much closer look at the Cap’s new shield.

The Instagram account for articulated.legends posted a photo gallery featuring the new Captain Americaposed with some other Marvel Legends figures, including Winter Soldier, Black Widow, Falcon, Black Panther, Nakia, Shuri, and Okoye. Two of the photos feature Captain America’s Wakandan shield.

Take a look below (click the arrow on the right side of the photo to move through the Instagram gallery).

Captain America’s new shield is made by Black Panther’s sister, Shuri, who confirmed her involvement in Avengers: Infinity War during the Black Panther junket over the weekend.



“It was surreal to just see certain characters that I’d been watching as an audience member for years and then be opposite them,” Wright said. “I can’t say who but it was amazing.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.