The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Review We All Can Relate To

Social media star and comedian Maxim Bady has posted the Avengers: Infinity War review all fans can relate to.

Posted on Facebook, Bady’s review of the Marvel Studios ensemble film has more than 2.5 million views since its April 26th publishing. “I just finished watching Avengers: Infinity War and I am shook,” Bady says to start the video. “I felt like the movie was punching me in the gut and then tickling me to laugh. And then punch me, tickle me, and punch me, and tickle me, and punch me, and then tickle me!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the end didn’t let up as those who have watched the movie responsible for the biggest opening of all time know. “Until at the end, it punched me really, really hard in the gut and massaged it in,” Bady says. “And the movie is like, ‘Yes, take this punch in the gut. Take it. Just keep quiet and take it.” We’re all taking just taking it.

“The whole cinema was quiet at the end, like, ‘What the fudda f—ing f— just happened?” Bady adds. “What in the name of chicken nuggets just happened here?”

We will have to wait until Avengers 4 to finally have any sort of insight as to what in the name of chicken nuggets actually happened when the Mad Titan emerged victorious in his first true outing.

“I think I will need a therapist today,” Bady concludes. “That’s it. That is my review.”

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.

Leave your Marvel questions and thoughts in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.