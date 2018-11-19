Groot Almost Made Hands for Eitri in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Groot nearly played an even more vital role in helping Eitri the dwarf in Avengers: Infinity War.

In the film, Eitri and his dwarves are revealed to be the creators of the Infinity Gauntlet. Thanos repaid Eitri for her service by killing the other dwarves and ruining Eitri’s hands.

This posed a problem when Thor, Rocket, and Groot arrived with a request for a new weapon to replace the fractured Mjolnir. The got around this problem by having Thor do most of the heavy lifting of the job and nearly killing himself in the process.

The Art of Avengers: Infinity War reveals that the original script for the film called for Groot, not Thor, to assist Eitri in his task.

“The original scene in the script just said ‘Groot helps Eitri,’ giving me a lot of freedom to come up with something interesting and unique,” concept artist John Staub says in the book. “I was handed the script with the scene and was trusted to come up with something cool. Minimal direction was given to me, which left room for my ideas to come through. We already know that Groot can extend and reshape his arms when he fights I thought it would be cool to see him use them in a more utilitarian manner, like to help pick things up or to build something. I also thought it would be kind of cute to see Groot hanging on the back of Eitri like a backpack as they banter to each other about their situation I set up the scene in a simple way that focused on showing how Groot would help Eitri–nothing to dynamic or intense, something more straightforward. It was really fun to draw this scene thinking about the different ways Groot would act almost like a living exosuit and help Eitri do his work.”

This version of the scene didn’t make it into the film, but Groot still did his part. When the head of Thor’s new hammer, Stormbreaker, had been forged, Eitri struggled to find the handle. Groot used his own arm as a replacement, giving the god of thunder a new weapon to wield and instantaneous way to join to the Battle of Wakanda.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.