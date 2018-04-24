‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Gwyneth Paltrow Says Pepper Potts is Extremis Free

Even though Pepper Potts got powers in Iron Man 3, she will not be suiting up to take a swing at Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, according to actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

In Iron Man 3, villain Aldrich Killian was using the Extremis virus to bestow powers upon his minions — and ultimately most of the candidates would die. It was, then, a huge deal when Pepper got the Extremis shot…and even more of a big deal when she managed to survive it and power up to help out Iron Man in the end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of the movie, she had not yet received a cure — but when she popped back up in Spider-Man: Homecoming, there was no sign that she was anything but the heart and soul of Tony Stark’s company.

Fans were a little disappointed when Pepper was one of a number of supporting characters seen in Marvel’s The Avengers but left out of Avengers: Age of Ultron. When she did not appear in Captain America: Civil War, there was a throwaway line of dialogue that led some to assume she and Tony had broken up.

Now, we are coming up on another appearance in a big superhero team-up film for the actress, who in the past has expressed frustration with an increasingly blockbuster-driven film industry that leaves little room for the kind of middle-budget hits she made her name on in the ’90s.

While Iron Man 3 saw Tony and Pepper seemingly committing to one another, their relationship does not appear to have evolved much, perhaps in a wink-and-a-nod to the “illusion of change” that has long represented the philosophy in most ongoing comics, even before Stan Lee coined the phrase years ago.

What’s next is anybody’s guess, especially if the film threatens to kill Tony, as so many fans have predicted…!

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.