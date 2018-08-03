‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deleted Scene Features Surprising Marvel Cameo

A cut scene from Avengers: Infinity War features a cameo from a popular Marvel character previously introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War‘s digital download bonus features follow!

During the scene which saw Pepper Potts and Tony Stark conversing in Central Park after a jog, the dialogue is a bit more thorough as the baby-on-the-way chatter is expanded. “Last night, I dreamt we had a kid,” Tony said. “We named him after your eccentric uncle, what was his name? Morgan.”

From there, Tony pleads with Pepper to tell him she is pregnant but she isn’t. She claims they don’t have a wedding date yet and the temporary attempt at August 27 is fake to throw the media off their scent.

Enter: Happy Hogan!

Jon Favreau’s character bolts into the screen riding on a golf cart. “You two should just elope,” Happy bursts out. “Because this media circus that’s going on is driving me crazy! This is me on edge because I’m trying to keep all the pictures out of the paper and off the Internet so your wedding’s not ruined. Just remember that kid from TMZ that you had me trade paint with on the FDR Drive? Well, I got a case against me now!”

Tony invites Happy for a walker with him and Pepper but Happy spots paparazzi by the name of Bert and rushes off to stop his picture-taking. Presumably, Doctor Strange would enter the scene moments later as seen in Avengers: Infinity War‘s theatrical cut.

