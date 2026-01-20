Avengers: Doomsday AI Trailers Flood Social Media – Don’t Be Fooled

Marvel Studios kicked off the Avengers: Doomsday marketing campaign a full year in advance, releasing a teaser that confirmed Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers. That was the first of what ended up being four Doomsday trailers that premiered over the span of a month, each one shining a light on specific characters poised to play a big role in the story. Of course, there are plenty of Marvel characters confirmed for Doomsday who haven’t appeared in any trailer yet, which is why many were hopeful there would be more teasers popping up over the next few weeks. An official fifth Doomsday teaser never arrived, but there are some “new” looks at the film circulating online. However, fans shouldn’t be fooled by these.

On various social media platforms such as X, multiple AI-generated Avengers: Doomsday trailers are popping up. Some of these are being presented as “leaked” teasers, mimicking the aesthetic of someone taking video of the theater screen on their phone. They incorporate “footage” of characters who didn’t appear in the four Doomsday teasers, such as other members of the Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange, Sam Wilson, and Doctor Doom himself. Given how advanced the technology has become and how realistic the images look, it can be easy for some to believe these fake trailers are real. In this day and age, fans need to exhibit caution when searching for updates on their favorite franchises.

When Will We See the Next Avengers: Doomsday Trailer?

After fans spotted the addition of three more Doomsday teasers to Korea’s media ratings board, there was a thought that there could be at least seven Doomsday trailers, leading up to the unveiling of a Super Bowl spot. However, this most recent week came and went without a new Doomsday teaser, so the more plausible explanation is that Marvel simply cut new versions of the pre-existing previews. If there was really a fifth Doomsday teaser, it would have been released by now. The first four followed the pattern of playing exclusively in theaters for a weekend before debuting online the following Tuesday.

Since the weekly teaser releases are seemingly done, it raises the question of when we’ll see the next batch of Doomsday footage. The Super Bowl is a distinct possibility. Disney has a history of promoting its upcoming Marvel projects during the NFL’s big night, using the massive platform as a launchpad for the first trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in recent years. With fans still awaiting the first look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, the Super Bowl could be the ideal stage for such a reveal, making a huge splash by reaching a wide global audience. Of course, Doomsday doesn’t come out until December, so it remains to be seen if Marvel wants to pull back more of the curtain now.

Complicating matters somewhat is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which debuts over the summer. At one point, it was rumored that a Brand New Day trailer could be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, but that obviously did not pass. The first look at Brand New Day was put on the back burner while Doomsday had its moment in the sun. This is understandable, as the Doomsday teasers would have overshadowed any Spider-Man preview. Though Brand New Day is distributed by Sony (meaning it’s being handled by a different studio), there’s probably some sort of agreement between Disney and Sony to not cannibalize each other in marketing. By the time Super Bowl Sunday arrives, Brand New Day will be a little more than five months away from hitting theaters, making that the perfect opportunity to unveil a teaser.

Whatever the future holds for Marvel Cinematic Universe trailers, fans should make a point to keep an eye only on official channels. If there’s a new Doomsday or Brand New Day teaser, a Marvel social media account (or the verified account of one of the actors involved) will share it. The unfortunate reality of consuming content on social media in 2026 is that any video or photo you see could potentially be AI, so it’s better to be safe than sorry. Unless the post is from an official account, it’s arguably the best practice to just assume it’s AI until proven otherwise — particularly when it comes to “leaks” about blockbuster movies.

