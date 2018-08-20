‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Makes Realization About Spider-Man & It’s the Saddest Thing Ever

Going into Avengers: Infinity War, fans were likely expecting some heavy moments. After all, the film is centered around Thanos’ quest for the Infinity Stones and his plan to use them to bring “balance” to the universe with the snap of his fingers. It’s not supposed to be all laughs. However, one fan has come to a realization about Spider-Man in the film, and it’s the most heartbreaking thing.

Warning! Major, major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below. If you’re trying to remain spoiler-free going into the movie, now would be a great time to check out some of our other pieces. You’ve been warned!

When Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), and the Guardians of the Galaxy fail to stop Thanos, things do not go well for the heroes. He gets the Time Stone, heads off to Earth to collect the Mind Stone and, once the Infinity Gauntlet is complete, the Mad Titan snaps his fingers. Half of the universe’s population begins to crumble to ash. It’s a horrifying moment to behold, though there is some mercy in the act. It appears that those who have been snuffed out of existence don’t realize what’s happening to them until it’s nearly over.

Everyone except Peter Parker.

Stranded on Titan with Tony, Strange, and the others, Peter starts freaking out. He tells Tony that he’s “not feeling so good” before collapsing, desperately telling Tony over and over, “I don’t wanna go” before crumbling to ash himself. It’s a sobering, terribly sad scene, but as BuzzFeed points out, it’s far, far worse than Peter simply dying. You see, one of Peter’s powers as Spider-Man is very significant here — his spider-sense.

Audiences saw it in action early in the film when the hair on the back of Peter’s arm literally stood up as the Black Order Q-Ship arrived on Earth. With Peter being able to sense things before they happen, it’s possible that Peter sensed Thanos was going to snap his fingers before it happened, and even if he didn’t sense that, it’s very likely that Peter sensed the deaths of half the population of the entire universe moments before they actually happened, and before he himself began to crumble. Of all the characters audiences saw die, Peter is the one who likely realized what was happening.

It puts “I don’t wanna go” into a whole new perspective. Peter knew he was dying. He knew everyone was dying, and there wasn’t anything that he or anyone else could do about it. And if you think it can’t get any worse, keep in mind that Tony may have realized what was happening with Peter and was forced to watch helplessly as there really isn’t any comfort for feeling the universe die around you.

Tony’s worst nightmare came true — and Peter felt it all unfold.

