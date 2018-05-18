‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scores Huge Opening Day In China

Avengers: Infinity War can’t stop, won’t stop in China!

So far the film has earned $66 million at the Chinese Box Office after only one day in theaters. That gives is a 96% share of all cinema revenues in China for the day, and that doesn’t include the $9.3 million the film earned in Thursday previews. So all totaled, Avengers: Infinity War already has $76 million in just two days.

The current full opening weekend record for Disney is held by Avengers: Age of Ultron, which brought in $156 million. That movie sits fourth on the all-time China opening list, with the top spot occupied by Monster Hunt 2, which brought in $187 million.

As it stands, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already the biggest foreign movie franchised of all time in China, with a total gross of $1.12 billion. That puts it ahead of franchises like Fast and the Furious ($913 million) and the Transformers films ($834 million).

The picture for Avengers: Infinity War is also pretty bright in the states, with the film already hitting $479 million domestically. Internationally it has added in another $789 million to hit a worldwide total of $1.2 billion in just under 2 weeks in theaters.

Domestically the film is now ranked number 12 all time, and will likely overtake the next few films above it in short order. It should surpass Finding Dory ($486 million), Beauty and the Beast ($504 million), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532 million), and The Dark Knight ($534 million) over the next week or two, but it remains to be seen if it can surpass Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($620 million) and Marvel’s Own Avengers ($623 million).

The film now holds the domestic opening weekend record too with a total of $257,698,183 million. It also now holds the worldwide record at $640,521,291 million. Definitely not a disappointing showing by any means, and crazily enough that total is just going to continue to go up.

