Hulk Isn’t Hiding From Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Though many believe the Hulk is hiding from Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, he is actually in a feud with Bruce Banner.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow! Major spoilers!

On the commentary track of Avengers: Infinity War now available with the film’s digital download, the writers and directors explained the truth of the matter when Bruce Banner is unable to summon his Hulk counterpart.

“Here we see the beginnings of Bruce’s issues,” writer Christopher Markus said as Mark Ruffalo’s character failed to turn green.

“People speculated whether there was some fear on the Hulk’s part about having to face Thanos again but I think ultimately what it is is that he’s tired of playing hero to Bruce Banner,” co-director Joe Russo said.

In fact, this aspect of Avengers: Infinity War is designed to develop Bruce Banner moving forward. “With a movie with 23 named heroes that you know from other movies, one of the challenges is to give people the briefest complete arc,” writer Stephen McFeely said. “Banner has to rely on himself is essentially the briefest one line arc in this movie.”

As it turns out, this may have been the best way to give Bruce Banner an arc in the midst of a crowded ensemble. “This was an interesting journey that we went on with Banner, trying to decide how to move him forward in the Marvel universe,” Joe Russo said. “What makes him unique as a character is that there’s a host body that is being fought over by two distinct personalities who hate each other. Both want control of the host body. We though an interesting direction to take him in is, ‘Well, what if Banner, who typically uses the Hulk to solve crisis situations, what if the Hulk were no longer interested in solving those problems for Banner?’ So, the relationship is becoming increasingly dysfunctional and that’s what’s going on here.”

Whether or not the Hulk and Bruce Banner will be getting along better by the time the fourth Avengers movie rolls around is still unknown but the same can be said for just about all details regarding the next ensemble movie. With the development having really begun in Thor: Ragnarok, it appears the Hulk and Bruce might only be getting started in their blossoming relationship.

