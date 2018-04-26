Hulk Is Terrified By Thanos In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

It sounds like the Hulk will be among the first to encounter Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, sending him back to Earth with a serious message for his super friends.

Over the summer of 2017, ComicBook.com visited the Georgia set of Avengers: Infinity War, witnessing the Hulk himself in the form of Bruce Banner entering Wakanda for the first time. His hanging with the Avengers has great purpose, though, as the encounter with Thanos’ ship in the post-credits scene of Thor: Ragnarok might be going south quickly. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo revealed as much.

“Banner knows probably more about Thanos than anybody,” Ruffalo said. “He’s really trying to impress on everybody how dangerous he is. It’s a little bit of a Chicken Little. He comes in screaming, ‘Bloody murder!’ He’s seen what damage [Thanos] can cause and how powerful he is. The entire group is in disarray, so there’s also getting caught up on what’s happened here. He’s trying to get them to transcend their differences and impress upon them how much danger they’re actually facing.”

It’s an interesting perspective from Ruffalo, seeing as Thor went on his spiritual journey of insight regarding the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Age of Ultron and is beside him for the encounter with Thanos’ Sanctuary-2 ship. Furthermore, Banner was away from Earth for the entire Civil War debacle which tore apart his friends for a war with one another.

“The Hulk is also mightily impressed by Thanos,” Ruffalo adds. Luckily, the Hulk’s ability to communicate and think will continue to progress as was evident in his last Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance. “The division between Hulk and Banner is starting to blur a little bit,” Ruffalo said. “You have a Hulk that can actually express himself without being angry.” Such skills will come in handy when teaming up with new friends like the Black Panther and his Wakandan nation.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. If you have any questions about ComicBook.com’s time on set of Avengers: Infinity War, leave them in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!