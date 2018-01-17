‘Avengers: Infinity War’: New Look At Hulkbuster Armor Revealed

The latest crossover epic from Marvel Studios will finally unite the galaxy’s mightiest heroes to take on a threat unlike any other, but it will also be bringing back one of Tony Stark’s classic creations.

New concept art for Avengers: Infinity War has started to hit online, providing fans with a better look at the updated Hulkbuster suit. Just like all of Iron Man’s main suits, it’s seen some tinkering since it last appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron when it got banged up in a battle against the Hulk.

The new design is a little more sleek and seamless, appearing to have less moving parts except for at the points of articulation. There’s also some silver accents in certain areas, making it pop a bit more than the version from Age of Ultron.

Perhaps what is most interesting about the Hulkbuster armor is the possibility that it might not be Tony Stark piloting the suit, but Bruce Banner.

In the coming wave of LEGO products for Avengers: Infinity War, we see that Bruce Banner and Falcon come with the new version of the Hulkbuster, but no Iron Man minifigure. It seems like Banner will be the one suiting up to get back to his fighting weight, possibly after a major status quo change in the film.

We do see Mark Ruffalo’s Banner working on the giant Hulkbuster arm in a brief shot in the beginning of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, and Thor: Ragnarok established a precarious relationship between the two personalities.

Hulk had been dominating their body for two years while on Sakaar and when he finally reverted back to Banner, the scientist didn’t want to change back for fear that his human side would never return. He relents for the final battle against Hela, but the movie ends with Hulk remaining, standing alongside his allies as they travel the cosmos.

We do get to see Hulk very briefly, especially in that final scene with the assembled heroes running together into battle, but questions remain. Who is in control… or were they split apart by some Infinity Gauntlet magic?

We’ll find out when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on May 4th.