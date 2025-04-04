Fantastic Four: First Steps CinemaCon Footage Revealed Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer (& The Response Is Positive) 

The Disney CinemaCon presentation just wrapped up in Las Vegas with the company bringing all the best of its decade-long resume to the forefront. As Marvel Studios prepares for its theatrical release of Thunderbolts* to kick off the summer season, Kevin Fiege took to the stage to detail the ever-growing cast of Avengers: Doomsday as well as give a sneak preview of the Fantastic Four: First Steps footage exclusively for CinemaCon viewers. As always, details have emerged from those in attendance that reveal some major plot details regarding the Fantastic Four film that could change the trajectory of the MCU. Anyone ready for the Silver Surfer?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is our first glance into the 60s era, filled to the brim with retro-stylized themes. Led by the wonderous cast of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as Marvel’s first family, the film will follow the superhero team as they learn to cope with their newfound powers and stop the evil forces of Galactus from destroying their planet. Along for this ride is a slew of well-known actors, including Paul Walter-Houser, Julia Garner, Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich, and Ralph Ineson. The Fantastic Four is looking to set up the events of the much-anticipated Doomsday film next year, and we learned just recently that all four leading actors will return for the next Avengers film.

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm in Fantastic Four: First steps.

For the footage shown during CinemaCon, multiple sources have confirmed that we get our first glimpse at Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer, who in the comics is a Herald of Galactus, surfing across the screen on her silver surfboard. For those in attendance, including EW, they have noted that the character is indeed shiny and dangerous. Within the footage shown, we get a chance to see the direction that Matt Shakman is taking with this project, as the 60s era theme rings true throughout the narrative, with the Fantastic Four making their entrance in an old-timey talk show. It was also revealed that the name First Steps does have a different meaning this time around, as it was confirmed that Sue Storm is pregnant.

The reception following the footage has been positive, with many fans beaming with excitement over the Silver Surfer and Sue Storm news. The Silver Surfer has been a fan-favorite villain in the Fantastic Four series, with the movies bringing him to life with the help of Doug Jones and Laurence Fishburne in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. This is the first time we’ll get to see Shalla-Bal make her appearance in the movies, with Ozark‘s Julia Garner surfing the waves as the female variant. While we aren’t sure if the Silver Surfer will be seen in future MCU projects, the positive response from fans does give us hope that her interpretation of the role will be highlighted quite well within the film.

We aren’t sure when the footage will be revealed to the public yet, so for now, we have to ride the currents until we spot a big wave hurling our way from Marvel Studios. It could be possible that a new trailer could come around when Thunderbolts* comes to theaters in May, but only time will tell.

Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25th.