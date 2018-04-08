‘Avengers: Infinity War’: How to Make an Infinity Gauntlet Cake

The Mad Titan Thanos comes to Earth in search of the Infinity Stones in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and while that’s a terrifying prospect there’s one thing we can all probably agree on — Thanos’ gauntly is impressive. Now, one YouTuber is making the Infinity Gauntlet sweet. Literally.

YouTuber Sugar High Score recently posted a video in which she took her excitement for Avengers: Infinity War and channeled into making an Infinity Gauntlet cake. And we’re not talking a sheet cake with some gauntlet art on it. This cake is next level. Check out the seven-and-a-half-minute video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the short video, this Infinity Gauntlet cake is incredibly complex. Consisting of 13 layers, buttercream frosting, and a lot of frosting, the cake is actually carved into the shape of the gauntlet with rice cereal snacks molded and attached to be the thumb and fingers. The YouTuber even takes the time to reference an official Infinity War Thanos toy as well as images of the gauntlet on the internet to create accurate details of the glove as well as the placement of the stones. As for the Infinity Stones themselves, there’s no mystery as to where the Soul Stone is here. She makes the stones herself making every part of the Infinity Gauntlet cake edible except for the dowels and straws used as internal support for the massive dessert.

The result of this incredible undertaking is a stunningly accurate Infinity Gauntlet that is probably as delicious as it is awesome. The details on the cake put it right up there with the incredible Thanos cake the Russo Brothers shared Twitter celebrating the wrap of the Infinity War and the untitled fourth Avengers film. That cake, which they shared images of on social media, featured collecting the six Infinity Stones. That cake featured a figure of Thanos grabbing for the stones even as the arms of Black Widow and another Avenger reach through a cosmic barrier to stop him.

And while this Infinity Gauntlet cake is amazing, Thanos collecting all the stones certainly won’t be — at least not for the heroes. ComicBook.com was among the press who visited the set of Infinity War last year where Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that Thanos is a villain so big he’s like Darth Vader times ten.

“If you took Darth Vader, and you multiplied him times ten … Our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel universe.” Anthony Russo explained. “That is his role in the comics, that’s his role in these movies, and in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

Will you give this Infinity Gauntlet cake a try? Let us know in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters April 27th.