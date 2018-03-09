Director Joe Russo Compares ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to a ’90s Heist Movie

Comic book fans are well-aware of Thanos‘ background and his abilities, leading many of us to assume how the plot of Avengers: Infinity War will unfold. Rather than a no-holds-barred battle, co-director Joe Russo teased that the film will be a slightly more subtle type of action film, relating the tone to a very specific era of film.

“He’s on a hunt,” Russo shared with Entertainment Weekly. “We’re using a bit of a ’90s heist genre component. Thanos is on a smash-and-grab, and everybody’s trying to catch up the whole movie.”

The hunt, of course, is to obtain all six Infinity Stones to create the Infinity Gauntlet, potentially making him the most powerful being in the universe. Once the Mad Titan obtains the necessary components, we’re sure to witness action the likes of which we’ve never seen, but audiences will potentially have to wait an entire film before Thanos’ plans come to fruition.

The villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have notably been underwhelming, as they typically seek out some sort of MacGuffin before ultimately being defeated by the heroes, never to be seen again. Co-director Anthony Russo notes that, even though this film will feature six MacGuffins as Thanos’ motivation, there’s a new twist with this film.

“Vision is a living MacGuffin,” Anthony Russo says. “Obviously, that raises the stakes because Vision’s life is in danger, and his life is in conflict with Thanos’ goals, so something’s got to give.”

The director’s comments reflect how Vision came to life thanks to the Mind Stone being placed in his forehead, with this item being an integral component in Thanos’ plan. Cap’s decisions on how to protect Vision will take the battle to the plains of Wakanda.

“Cap makes the decision to bring [Vision] here to Wakanda,” Anthony revealed. “Earth is making its last stand to keep the stone from Thanos. It’s the best place to make your last stand.”

As seen in the film’s trailer, the conflict in Wakanda could become the film’s biggest action sequence.

Audiences will witness Thanos’ villainy when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Do you think Thanos will conquer Vision and take the Mind Stone? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]

