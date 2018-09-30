‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Iron Man’s New Armor Will Have Deep-Space Rocket Boosters

A new collection of Avengers: Infinity War magazine covers have revealed a lot of new story and character details that fans are buzzing over – and that of course includes the hero that started off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man!

In Avengers: Infinity War, Tony Stark will unveil his new Mark 52 armor, aka the Bleeding Edge armor. The suit uses a nano-tech system of “scales” to configure into whatever Tony tools/weapons Tony needs, and now we know that the armor will also have a major new component that is uniquely suited to the challenges coming in Infinity War.

Check out the latest reveal from the line of Avengers: Infinity War EW covers released today:

“Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark will fire up the Bleeding Edge armor, which emerges across his body from a new arc reactor and includes “wings” on the back and arms that serve as rocket boosters into deep space.”

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer footage has already spelled out a storyline that sees Tony Stark start off in New York City fighting alongside Doctor Strange and Wong – only to end up somewhere off-world, battling Thanos face-to-face alongside Spider-Man. From what we’ve seen, things don’t go so well on that front.

There’s also been major question about where this battle between Iron Man, Spider-Man and Thanos actually takes place. Originally we thought it could be Battleworld, a world designed for just what it sounds like; however, new fan theories suggest that the fight could actually be taking place in the long-missing Soul Infinity Stone. If that’s the case, it would be a battleground where Tony Stark / Iron Man is probably going to be on the weaker end of things.

We do hope that Iron Man gets to show off the full features and functions of his Bleeding Edge armor, before whatever dark fate may befall him. A lot of Marvel fans, have long wished to see a sequence of Iron Man really cutting loose and flying through deep space. Hopefully we get that.

