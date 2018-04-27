‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Script Changed For James Gunn

Trying to balance a massive roster of characters in Avengers: Infinity War was a difficult task for writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, as each character has experienced a variety of different events in their lives and offered countless new perspectives. In the case of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the screenwriters consulted with director James Gunn to ensure the two were correctly conveying their tone, with Gunn advising one small tweak be made to the script.

“James’ contributions were primarily voice-related, to make sure that we are not rolling out people who bear no resemblance to people in the preceding Guardians movies,” Markus shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “He was on board everywhere we were taking them. He adjusted one choice in the movie that didn’t really affect how the movie played, but it affected character a little bit. It was a very interesting choice, and first we wavered on it, and then [Guardians star Chris] Pratt backed him up. And we acknowledged, if anyone knows these characters, it’s them.”

The screenwriting team might not have confirmed what the scene was, though in a previous conversation with ComicBook.com, the duo revealed it was a scene that had to do with Drax and had to do with “eating.” If you’ve seen the film, you know exactly what this moment is and how it added to the characters overall.

While it may feel like a frustrating task to incorporate multiple filmmakers to offer their insight on the characters they’re most familiar with, the writers themselves knew that it was ultimately effective for the picture as a whole.

“That’s the benefit of all of this. The filmmakers who spent a lot of time with these characters get to come in and help us make sure we are getting it letter perfect,” McFeely confirmed. “There are 23 people on that poster, so there are going to be people who are slightly more expert at those characters than we are. So, we did that with everybody. [Doctor Strange director Scott] Derrickson and [Black Panther director Ryan] Coogler and [Thor: Ragnarok director] Taika [Waititi] and [Ant-Man director] Peyton Reed.”

