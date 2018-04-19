‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Says They Wrote a Really Fake Script for Tom Holland

With Avengers: Infinity War heading into theaters in just over a week we’re finding out more and more about the extreme measures Marvel Studios took to prevent spoilers for the epic Marvel Cinematic Universe film and now, directors The Russo Brothers confirm that there were fake scripts — especially for Tom Holland.

It’s no secret that Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man, has had some slip-ups when it comes to spoiling things and, in an interview with BBC Radio Scotland, Joe Russo said those slip-ups lead to Holland getting a very fake script for Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Tom’s had a couple of slip ups in the past, he’s on the black list now,” Russo said. “We wrote fake scripts, we wrote a really fake script for Tom Holland.”

The Russos have previously confirmed that they gave out fake pages of script so that no one could spoil things, revealing earlier this month that none of the cast had seen the real script in its entirety. It’s also something that other cast members have said, particularly Paul Bettany who plays Vision. He told Hey U Guys that there were scenes and things in his script that the directors would later tell them weren’t real at all.

While it seems like it would be complicated to make such a large-scale film with the actors not really knowing what was going on, Russo said that despite being kept in the dark, the actors were able to do their jobs thanks to trust.

“They were all kept in the dark,” Russo explained. “They trust us enough that they understand their motivations on set, we can give them enough of a hint as to where they’re coming from and where they’re going. A lot of it is relationship-based so it’s just about behaving truthfully when they’re on camera together and the objectives of each scene are contained in the scene. There’s no reason for anyone to know the overall goal of the villain other than my brother and I.”

So far, the fake scripts and keeping actors in the dark appears to have worked. While there are lots of speculation about what will happen in Infinity War — namely who dies and where Hawkeye is — there haven’t been anything in the way of obvious spoilers surfacing. In fact, even the runtime of the movie itself is still uncertain with U.S. theaters listing the film at 156 minutes and the British Board of Film Classification listing it at 149 minutes — seven minutes shorter.

Fans will get to see for themselves how everything comes together when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters next week.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.