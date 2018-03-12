‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Josh Brolin Has Seen 30 Minutes of the Film, Calls It Amazing

Avengers: Infinity War may still be a work-in-progress, but so far the film has a thumbs up from the Mad Titan.

Josh Brolin plays Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. While speaking to Flickering Myth, Brolin couldn’t say much about the film, but he’s only seen a portion of it so far and he liked what he saw.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve seen 30 minutes of Infinity War and thought it was amazing,” Brolin said.

Brolin is also playing Cable in 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2 Of both his Marvel films, Brolin said, “I really enjoyed them both. I didn’t think I would! But I did.”

While Thanos is known as the biggest bad in the Marvel Universe, Brolin explained in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly that the villain also has a heart.

“Yeah. I do think he does,” Brolin said when asked if Thanos feels any real affection for his “children.” “When you see the relationship with Gamora and you see that evolves, God I wish I could tell you. I can’t! When [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] came up to me after we had done maybe three-quarters of the film, they said, ‘It wasn’t necessarily intended that you feel for this guy as much as you do.’ Obviously, he has a grand plan, like somebody who’s pulling in kids for their own selfish bloodshed. But he has a capacity to love very much and very deeply.”

Brolin also revealed that Avengers: Infinity War will delve into Thanos’ early years.

“He’s different from his family,” Brolin said. “They’re all Titans and they all look similar, but he was born deformed. You see how he grew up, you see he was like the Quasimodo of this time, or if you’ve ever read Perfume [Patrick Süskind ‘s 1985 novel about a serial killer who craves beautiful scenes but is disgusted by the smell of humanity], it’s a great parallel to Thanos. He stuck out. He was an anomaly. He was a freak. And that lent to this apparent insanity.”

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!