‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Stars Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage Team up for ‘Brothers’ Comedy Movie

The cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is vast, so it’s no surprise many of the actors have worked together before and since joining the MCU. The next actors to come together are Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage, who both appeared in Avengers: Infinity War.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two actors will being teaming up for Brothers, a new comedy written by Etan Cohen, who also penned Tropic Thunder and Men in Black 3. After a bidding war, the film was recently picked up by Legendary Entertainment. It’s also being produced by Brolin Productions and Estuary Films, which are Brolin and Dinklage’s respective companies.

THR reports that the plot is not currently known, but comparison to the 1988 Ivan Reitman classic, Twins, have been made. That film saw Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito as “unlikely brothers,” too.

While Brolin is expected to return to the MCU in Avengers: Endgame as the Mad Titan, Thanos, there’s no word on whether Dinklage will be seen again in the franchise. The actor portrays Eitri who was introduced in Infinity War when he created Thor’s latest weapon, Stormbreaker.

While he may not be returning to the MCU, Dinklage is close to seeing the end of the series that made him a household name: Game of Thrones. The show returns on April 14th for the final six episodes. Dinklage also has more projects in the works. You can catch him next lending his voice in The Angry Birds Movie 2 in 2019 and The Croods 2 in 2020. He’s also in development for a Rumpelstiltskin film and is currently in production for The Dwarf, a drama from the director of The Machinist that will follow a dwarf in a medieval Italian court.

Brolin also has other projects in the works. He will be acting alongside Jessica Chastain in the upcoming film George and Tammy, the story of country western stars George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Brolin is also set to star in a Hulu series about “a soulless movie star named Josh Brolin.”

There is no word yet on when Brothers will be released.

Avengers: Endgame will be hitting theaters on on April 26th. Other upcoming films by Marvel Studios include Captain Marvel, which will be released on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

