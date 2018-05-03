Marvel’s Kevin Feige on That Early ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Death

Avengers: Infinity War is the biggest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not just because of the scope of the story or the film’s massive box office success. What makes Infinity War so huge is the number of questions the film raises and the intensity of the emotions it evokes. Now, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is addressing at least one of those emotional moments that fans are still questioning.

Warning! There are spoilers for the plot of Avengers: Infinity War below this point. If you haven’t seen the movie yet and wish to remain spoiler-free, you will want to stop reading right about now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Infinity War wastes no time hitting audiences hard. Within the first ten or so minutes of the film, Thanos (Josh Brolin) takes out two of the good guys Heimdall (Idris Elba) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) — okay, good-ish in the case of Loki. While Heimdall’s death was sad — the scene takes place literally immediately after the end of Thor: Ragnarok — it’s Loki’s death that hurts. The trickster god with shifting alliances goes out in a vain attempt at killing Thanos to save Thor and the rest of their people.

That last-minute redemption of Loki is key. The character started out his time in the MCU as the bad guy himself, betraying Asgard in Thor and bringing the Chithauri invasion of Earth in The Avengers so losing Loki just as he becomes a hero of sorts, is hard to watch. Feige says it was hard for Hiddleston to shoot, too.

“A lot of days on this movie were emotional, not just if anything that drastic happened, but just characters that have been around for so long, or for whom the actor is their most identifiable role, or it’s a role that started them on their current giant career path,” Feige told The Wrap. “Not just a big dramatic bow, final curtain call, but anything some of the emotional dialogue scenes in this movie people … it would get emotional. For the most part, the film was fun because all these people are fun, and all these actors are fun.”

Feige further explained that for all of the actors, after playing characters as long as they have they, too, have an emotional connection to their characters and that translated to some difficult days for Hiddleston.

“So, you have to imagine it’s emotional as they go through scenes that either represent, as I said, or some sort of curtain dropping, or just scenes that allow them to reflect on how far they’ve come, so there are a lot of days like that, that were emotional. And for Tom in particular, yeah, there was some,” Feige said. “Some days were more emotional than others.”

And Loki’s death was likely particularly emotional. As Thanos is killing Loki he twists the knife — metaphorically. Loki tells Thanos he is no god, but Thanos tells Loki there will be no coming back from the dead this time. This death? It’s final. But while fans were stunned by this so early in the film, there may be one small comfort about Loki’s death. Hiddleston didn’t go into it blind. Feige said actors are warned about their death scenes before they happen.

“They know beforehand,” he said.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Were you blindsided by Loki’s death? Let us know how you felt about that scene in the comments below!