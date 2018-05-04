Kevin Smith Reviews ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has never shied away from sharing his in-depth opinions on all facets of pop culture, though having suffered a near-fatal heart attack earlier this year, many fans wondered if he’d get the chance to see Avengers: Infinity War in theaters. Luckily, not only is Smith in stable enough condition to see the film, but also was able to witness multiple screenings.

“Infinity War, I’ve seen it twice now, holds up, both times, I almost went to see it a third time today, it’s fantastic,” Smith revealed to TMZ.

The latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe offered audiences a variety of compelling and dramatic moments, with much of social media sharing the intense emotional impact the film took on them since its release. Even Smith had a hard time preventing his emotions from getting the best of him during his first screening.

“Little bit. Especially because I saw it in a vibrating chair,” the filmmaker joked about his apprehension of seeing the film after suffering heart trauma. “As much as it put my on the edge of my seat, I was at a screening out here last week, a press screening on Monday or Tuesday, and so I saw it with a bunch of people in advance and there’s a moment in the movie where, you think something bad has really happened, I don’t want to spoil it, and when it happened, I was like, ‘Noooo!’ I screamed out, and then I read about it in the Daily News a few days later. In the review, they were like, ‘Kevin Smith, screamed “No” at a certain point,’ it is that movie that engages you.”

As if surviving an intense heart attack isn’t rewarding enough, making it out of the health scare safely gave Smith something else to look forward to.

“Thankfully, though, the open artery, thanks to the stent, made it watchable and I did not die,” Smith noted. “And that was the movie that, for me, when I got done with the heart attack, when I lived through it, I was like, ‘F-ckin’ A, I’m gonna see the Avengers.”

