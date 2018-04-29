‘Avengers: Infinity War’: What Happened to Korg?

‘ey min, we’re gonna hop on that spaceship and try to get away from this big purple guy. Wanna come?

Minor spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War are ahead.

If you were hoping to see Korg say something like that after Thanos boarded the Asgardians refugee ship, you’re out of luck. The fan-favorite character from Thor: Ragnarok didn’t have any lines in Avengers: Infinity War. In fact, the Kronan — nor his larva-like best friend Miek — didn’t even appear in the flick.

Infinity War continues immediately from the post-credits scene of Thor: Ragnarok. If you recall from Ragnarok, one of the post-credits scenes included Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) standing on the bridge of the Asgardians refuge ship and they’re suddenly cast into a huge shadow as a large space vessel dwarfed the ship.

That vessel, as was confirmed in Infinity War, belonged to Thanos. Fast forward to Infinity War and the movie starts with a distress call from that ship before we saw that Thanos and the Black Order had already boarded.

Not only had they boarded the ship, they killed half of the Asgardians in accordance with Thanos’ plans of balancing the universe.

It was in this scene where we saw some major characters meet their Marvel Cinematic Universe death, including Loki and Heimdall (Idris Elba). Characters we didn’t see, however, included Korg (Taika Waititi), Miek, and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

That begs to ask the question then, where are those characters? After the tremendous fan response to both Valkyrie and Korg, it’s hard to believe that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige would agree to have them suffer off-screen deaths.

In fact, Feige himself said the studio has plans for Korg and company in future films.

“We have plans for Korg and Miek,” said Feige in a conversation with Fandango. “When and where we’ll have to wait and see, but we, like the audience now that they’ve seen them, can’t get enough.”

So while it seems that the characters should be safe, that hasn’t stopped the internet from wildly speculating the fate Korg suffered.

Twitter user @taikafan69 probably summed up all our thoughts by asking where Korg was while adding an “agonised scream” meme to their tweet.

It appears a fair amount people are still holding out hope that Korg is somewhere safe among the cosmos.

But, as Thanos would want it, the Korg reactions are balanced at best.

While the jury is still out on the fate of Korg, it’s probably best you check out the movie yourself and form your own theory on everybody’s favorite hunk of rocks.

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters.