‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Lego Sets Leak

Leaked box images for upcoming LEGO sets inspired by Avengers: Infinity War may offer previews of some of the long-anticipated film’s major moments.

The six sets revealed in the image seem to match the sets whose descriptions leaked previously. Those sets were “Attack of the Riders,” “The Search for Thor’s Weapon,” “Corvus Glaive Attacks,” “The Hulkbuster Fight,” “Thanos: The Last Battle,” and “The Battle in the Sanctum Sanctorum.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

These sets seem to depict key moments from the film. In “Attack of the Riders,” Captain America and Black Widow defend Wakanda from invasion. In “The Search for Thor’s Weapon,” the Guardians of the Galaxy assist Thor in traveling to Nidavellir to find, or possible forge, a thunder ax.

In “Corvus Glaive Attacks,” the Black Order general battles Black Panther and Vision. “The Hulbuster Fight” pits Proxima Midnight against Falcon and the Hulk. In “Thanos: The Last Battle,” Iron Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy battle the Mad Titan for control of the Infinity Gauntlet.

“The Battle at the Sanctum Sanctorum” includes two members of the Black Order – Cull Obsidian and Ebony Maw – plus Doctor Strange and Spider-Man in his new Iron Spider costume.

The Black Order in the Marvel Comics universe is made up of Thanos’ elite agents. They are his most vicious, brutal, and effective generals and lead his army of mercenaries and soldiers. It is interesting that they have been referred to as the “Children of Thanos” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since both Gamora and Nebula were “daughters” of Thanos on loan to Ronan. Perhaps they were both also once members of the Black Order before going rogue in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Avengers: Infinity War currently has a 4.41 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the most-anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are about Avengers: Infinity War by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.