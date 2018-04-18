‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Letitia Wright On Who Is More Tech Savvy Between Shuri And Iron Man

Shuri might just have the upper hand on Tony Stark when it comes to the technology game if Letitia Wright‘s claims are any indication.

The actress who debuted as Shuri in Black Panther and will reprise the part in Avengers: Infinity War appeared on Good Morning America this week, where she was asked about the upcoming ensemble flick which could pair her young tech genius with the playboy billionaire for the first time.

When asked who is smarter when it comes to developing technology, Wright is quick in her response. “Shuri, come on,” Wright exclaimed. “She’s young. Without a doubt. Iron Man is like the OG of the Marvel Universe. He’s the godfather, so Shuri respects him, but I feel like she’s has ideas she can pitch to him and make his tech a little bit better. Watch the film and see what happens!”

When it comes to anything more than that, such as whether or not Shuri and Tony Stark will actually come face to face in the film, Wright shuts down. “You’ve gotta watch it,” the actress dodges. “You’ve gotta watch it.”

A taste of what that encounter might be like is on display in the video above. In a short clip from Avengers: Infinity War which debuted on Good Morning America, Shuri examines the Vision and the Mind Stone planted in his head. As she points out to Bruce Banner while he visits Wakanda, there was a more efficient way to make the Vision operate successfully. Bruce, however, admits he just didn’t think of Shuri’s technique. She already has the upper hand!

Letitia Wright, however, might not know anything more, to begin with. “I wish I could tell you what’s happening,” Wright said. “I don’t know. It’s so top secret. It’s the most secretive project I’ve ever been on to the point that anything I do know, I don’t want to tell it.”

She, like the rest of the world, has not yet seen Avengers: Infinity War. “We see it next week. Monday,” Wright said. “Even then, I have to do that thing in Men in Black where you wipe out all of your memory.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.