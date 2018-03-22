‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Thanos Gets A ‘Logan’-Style Trailer

If you thought the viral trend was over, think again. Logan has been out of theaters for quite a while, but fans have yet to get over its iconic trailer. The black-and-white reel featuring Johnny Cash’s cover of “Hurt” remains one of the superhero genre’s most popular to-date, and fans still feel like every movie needs that kind of trailer.

So, really, fans should have expected Thanos to get his own makeover. It was only a matter of time.

Over on Youtube, a fan known as Darth Blender shared their Logan-style trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. The video, which can be seen above, imagines a new movie where Thanos stands in as Logan. So, it is up for you to decide whether it works or not.

As you can see, the video puts Avengers footage to the audio of Logan‘s trailer. Cash’s touching cover of “Hurt” works perfectly thanks to its ubiquitous message, but the dialogue of Logan doesn’t translate quite as well. With Thanos standing in for Logan, Gamora becomes X-23 while Stan Lee is set up to be Professor Xavier. As for the Avengers — well, it looks like they’ve become the bad guys.

Of course, the heroes really are bad guys even in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; It just depends on the story you are following. To Thanos, the superhero crew is full of villains since he’s the hero of his own destructive narrative.

If you need help getting into this parody, the folks behind Darth Blender did share a short synopsis of their fan-made story. You can check out the galactic blurb below:

“In the near future, a weary Thanos cares for an ailing Stan Lee in a hide out on the Space border. But Thanos’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young arrives, being pursued by mistery [sic] forces.”

