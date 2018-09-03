Tom Hiddleston Confirms Loki’s Fate In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, Was Told Two Years Ago

Avengers: Infinity War made its grand premiere earlier this year, but its aftermath is still felt by Marvel fanatics around the world. The highly anticipated movie kicked off the 10-year climax of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it did so with a bloody bang. Thanos famously killed off a fair share of heroes in the movie, but the jury is out on whether they’ll all be revived before Avengers 4 wraps.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like one of those characters will get such a boon. During a recent interview, Tom Hiddleston revealed he is content with how Loki‘s story ended despite its heavy end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This weekend, ACE Comic Con is going down in Seattle, and the event brought together a slew of Marvel Studios star. Guys like Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie sat down for panels yesterday, but Hiddleston was the star guest at his own Q&A session. It was there the British actor opened up about Avengers: Infinity War, and he admits he had a lot of time to come to terms with Loki’s death.

“So, I’ve known about that scene for two years. I met with Marvel in May 2016, and they were actually telling me the story of Ragnarok with concept art and images. The Russos came in, and I introduced myself. So, all four of us sat down, and they said this is how Infinity War begins,” Hiddleston said before explaining how the knowledge affected his performance in Thor: Ragnarok.

“My whole journey through making Thor: Ragnarok — I knew this was coming. By the end of Thor: Ragnarok, Loki has been accepted as Thor’s brother again.”

Emphasizing how Loki died to save Thor, Hiddleston told the audience he felt there was power in how his character was killed shortly after reclaiming his title as an Odinson. “When I came to shoot the scene in Infinity War, I think it’s very powerful he calls himself an Odinson, and that closes the whole journey of Loki and what he can do,” the actor said. “It [Loki’s death] set the stakes up emotionally. It takes the stakes up dramatically. You know that Thanos is someone who’s more dangerous than anyone we’ve seen before.”

Of course, fans attending the panel struggled through the bittersweet explanation, but there are those who wonder whether Loki could make a MCU comeback down the line. Anyone familiar with the Marvel Universe know few characters die and stay that way — and Loki is no different. Everything from a last-minute resurrection to reincarnation could pave the way for the Norse god’s return, but it seems like Hiddleston is content to leave his legacy with Loki behind. The fan-favorite villain’s arc has come to an end, allowing him to live long enough to see himself become a hero.

Are you sad to see an era close on Loki? Do you think the MCU may still bring him back? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!