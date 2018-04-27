‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Mark Ruffalo Says Hulk And Bruce Banner Are Headed For A Showdown

Throughout much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bruce Banner and the Hulk are considered one and the same, as both personalities are important components of the other. With Thor: Ragnarok, audiences learned just how tense the dynamic between the two identities was, with actor Mark Ruffalo promising that the two will have to come to an understanding in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I’m not allowed to say anything. They’re having a real problem,” Ruffalo shared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “Let me just say this to you; the only person or thing in the universe that Hulk is afraid of is Banner. And the only one who Banner probably dislikes more than anything else is Hulk. And they’re headed for a showdown.”

While the showdown between these two identities sounds deadly, it sounds like nothing compared to what the Avengers will face when attempting to thwart Thanos.

“Banner knows probably more about Thanos than anybody,” Ruffalo revealed to ComicBook.com during a set visit. “He’s really trying to impress on everybody how dangerous he is. It’s a little bit of a Chicken Little. He comes in screaming, ‘Bloody murder!’ He’s seen what damage [Thanos] can cause and how powerful he is. The entire group is in disarray, so there’s also getting caught up on what’s happened here. He’s trying to get them to transcend their differences and impress upon them how much danger they’re actually facing.”

Another relationship audiences are concerned with is the one between Banner and Black Widow, which seemingly fizzled out when Hulk voluntarily left the team behind at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Ruffalo claimed that, while the flame might flicker, it’ll never be gone for good.

“They’re star-crossed lovers, so it’ll be something they’re dealing with for the rest of their living days I think, whether it’s requited or unrequited,” Ruffalo confirmed. “I don’t imagine that’s going to go away any time soon in one iteration or another.”

Fans will see how many of Banner and Hulk’s relationships play out when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters this weekend.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

