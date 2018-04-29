‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Mark Ruffalo Calls His Mo-Cap Suit His “Man-Cancelling” Suit

In a interview with members of the Avengers: Infinity War cast with Kjersti Flaa of ‘Flaawsome Talk,’ Mark Ruffalo, Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira share their thoughts on wearing their costumes for hours on end on the set.

Danai Gurira immediately tries to play the smelliness of the costumes down saying that “well, they clean them.” Ruffalo and Boseman joke that they’re not high school football uniforms and that they’re not in non-profit community theater. While the costumes may be clean, that doesn’t mean that they’re not difficult to wear, but all the same with some positive effects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boseman claims that he lost weight at the end of each day wearing the Black Panther suit and Gurira emphasizes the posture correcting aspects of the suits. Mark Ruffalo, though, doesn’t have any of those problems or positives. The perpetually angry doctor’s problem with his suit is that it’s “man-cancelling.”

Mind you, his ‘suit’ isn’t the cool kind, it’s a motion capture suit. While it’s not the old school ones that are bright green with ping pong balls on it, it’s still a black jumpsuit with reflector strips all over. Ruffalo went on to describe just why he called it ‘man-cancelling,’ “It makes you look big everywhere you want to look small, and small everywhere you want to big.” Boseman thought that this was particularly hilarious, wondering if Ruffalo actually knew that he was going to have to wear that every day on the set.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now, destroying the box office record numbers left and right.

Avengers: Infinity War has earned a certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and received an “A” score on its CinemaScore from audiences. Even Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis love it, calling it, “a spectacle unlike any movie before it, offering a ferocious narrative which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love but the average or young moviegoer might have a bit of trouble with.”

