Karen Gillan Shares New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War star Karen Gillan shared a new behind-the-scenes set photo Monday with directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

The photo sees Gillan’s Nebula as a prisoner of her adopted father, Thanos (Josh Brolin), after she infiltrated his ship in an attempt to kill him. Captured, Nebula was subjected to horrific torture at Thanos’ hand, having her cybernetic limbs pulled from her body.

Thanos’ torment continued as he attempted to learn from Nebula the location of the Soul Stone — one of the remaining Infinity Stones Thanos required to complete the gauntlet, to fulfill his obsessive mission to annihilate half of all life in the universe — information Nebula’s adopted sister, Gamora (Zoe Saldana), ultimately revealed to spare Nebula further pain.

Nebula is one of the few-remaining survivors of Thanos’ snap, having connected with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) on the Mad Titan’s destroyed home world, Titan, after traveling there to make yet another futile attempt on Thanos’ life. With Gamora and half of the universe dead, expect Nebula’s thirst for vengeance to be even greater.

“I’ve been sworn to secrecy, but I definitely think that all of what we’ve been building towards, with all the backstories between Nebula and Thanos, is definitely going to come to a head in the Avengers film, and she’s definitely going to confront all of those traumatic memories. I definitely think she is going to have her moment,” Gillan told CinemaBlend in December ahead of Infinity War‘s release.

Leaked Avengers 4 concept art that surfaced in recent weeks showed Nebula in action alongside the last-surviving members of Earth’s mightiest heroes: Iron Man, Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and the only other not-dusted Guardian of the Galaxy, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

Avengers: Infinity War is now available to own. Avengers 4 is set for May 3, 2019.